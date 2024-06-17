The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a proposed exemption for certain cottage cheese products from the requirements of the Food Traceability Rule.

The Food Traceability Rule establishes additional recordkeeping requirements, beyond those in existing regulations, for those who manufacture, process, pack or hold foods the agency has designated for inclusion on the Food Traceability List. In the final rule, the FDA announced its intention to consider exempting cottage cheese regulated under the Grade “A” Pasteurized Milk Ordinance (PMO) from the rule’s requirements. The PMO represents the most current science-based knowledge and experience concerning the safe production and processing of Grade “A” milk products, including cottage cheese. Much of the cottage cheese produced in the U.S. is regulated through the National Conference on Interstate Milk Shipments (NCIMS), which relies on the PMO. The FDA and NCIMS have together developed a cooperative, federal-state program (the Interstate Milk Shippers Program) designed to ensure the sanitary quality of milk and milk products shipped interstate. The proposed exemption would apply to all Grade “A” cottage cheese that appears on the Interstate Milk Shippers List.

Submit either electronic or written comments on the proposed exemption by September 12, 2024. Submit electronic comments to the Federal eRulemaking Portal at

. Submit written comments to Dockets Management Staff (HFA-305), Food and Drug Administration, 5630 Fishers Lane, Room 1061, Rockville, MD 20852.