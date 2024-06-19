Cascades Inc. has launched Cascades Fresh GUARD EnVision for packaging eggs.

This eco-designed packaging offers protection while offering impactful visual possibilities. Its sleeve openings and printing area break the mold of the traditional format. The packaging's design is the result of research and development geared to the needs of processors, retailers and consumers alike. Cascades Fresh GUARD EnVision enhances egg visibility and protection, reinforces brand presence on shelves and optimizes packaging operations.

Cascades Fresh GUARD EnVision can also serve egg processors: Cascades provides the equipment, packaging and technical expertise to automate its customers' end-of-line operations.

"Our team is committed to supporting customers in finding solutions for all their packaging needs, from farm to factory to store to home,” says Jérôme Porlier, president and chief operating officer of Cascades Specialty Products Group. “This innovation challenge aimed to develop a solution that was sustainable, attractive, efficient and comprehensive. We are proud to have achieved this thanks to the hard work and expertise of our multidisciplinary team. We are confident that this solution will enable us to accelerate our growth in the specialized egg industry.”

Available in a 12-egg format, Cascades Fresh GUARD EnVision consists of a molded pulp base and a sleeve made from coated recycled board. Tests show that Cascades Fresh GUARD EnVision triples the packaging's rigidity and doubles its stacking strength. Furthermore, the solution is sustainable, featuring eco-designed packaging made from 100% recycled fibers, and is pre-qualified as widely recyclable by How2Recycle.