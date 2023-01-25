Cascades announced the launch of a new closed basket made of recycled and recyclable corrugated cardboard for the produce sector. An alternative to food packaging that is difficult to recycle, this new product is the latest addition to Cascades' line of eco-friendly packaging.

The company says the product was designed in keeping with a circular economy approach, and uses recycled corrugated cardboard. The design allows for flat shipping, thereby reducing transportation costs and the need for storage space. A mounting jig, designed specifically for both basket formats (2l and 3l), are also intended to speed up and simplify operations for producers.

The closed corrugated basket for fresh fruits and vegetables recently pre-qualified for the How2Recycle program, making it easier for producers to obtain certification.

"This new corrugated basket for fresh fruits and vegetables reiterates our commitment to offer innovative products that meet the highest standards of environmental responsibility. This launch is also in line with the commitment we made in our Sustainability Action Plan to ensure that 100% of our packaging is recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030," says Mario Plourde, president and CEO of Cascades.