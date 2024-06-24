BranchOut Food Inc., producer of dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products, is taking the next step in its strategic collaboration with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) to enhance Meals Ready-to-Eat (MRE) through its proprietary GentleDry technology.

Following BranchOut Food’s six-month shelf-life test and sensory panels, the U.S. Army selected Cinnamon Churro Banana Bites for a subsequent field test with live soldiers and will likely include the company’s Chili Lime Pineapple Chips, pending an additional iteration.

Made with GentleDry technology at low temperatures to preserve flavor and up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh produce, both products passed the shelf life and sensory tests and offer calorie- and nutrient-density.

If the products perform well in the field, they may be selected for addition into one or more MREs. The volume for each product selected and incorporated into one MRE will be about 1.5 million units per year. This volume will increase if multiple items are selected and incorporated into multiple MREs.

“We are excited to advance our partnership with the U.S. Army as our innovative snacks have passed rigorous tests and captured the troops’ interest with their freshness and flavor,” says Eric Healy, CEO of BranchOut Food. “These snacks not only provide the nutritional density needed in the field but also offer the taste of real fruit, which is a welcome addition to the MREs. As we continue to develop new MRE concepts, we are focused on enhancing meal variety and enjoyment for soldiers, reinforcing our commitment to delivering high-quality, nutritious, and enjoyable options.”