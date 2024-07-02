Atlas Copco recently introduced a new solution for the beer bottling process: the Beer Foam Separator (BFS 900). Built to be used in combination with its industry 4.0 ready GHS VSD+ screw vacuum pump, the addition of the beer foam separator is designed to improve energy efficiency, reduce lifecycle costs and lower the rejection rate of over and underfilled bottles in the process.

The company says its beer foam separator was designed and developed in partnership with leading brewery customers and in direct response to the excess foam production that hampered the beer filling process. The high amount of foam generated at the end of the filling process would enter the vacuum line and disrupt the process leading to poor quality, reduced output.

Atlas Copco says its Beer Foam Separator (BFS 900) actively solves the foam issue with smart features and an easy-to-maintain design, providing full protection to the vacuum pump and saving on costs, too.

The BFS 900 is fabricated from 304 stainless steel for high durability with an auto-draining tank and associated logic control system. When the excess foam enters the vacuum system, it is effectively collapsed in the foam separator by a calming section with a large diameter for foam settling. The rising liquid level is detected by appropriate sensors and an automatic separation process is initiated by an air lock consisting of electro-pneumatic actuators and a receiver tank to enable drain in continuous operation.

The separator is also clean-in-place (CIP) capable. A shower ball mechanism ensures reach to all internal parts, granting compliance to required hygienic standards.

The beer foam separator’s effective design delivers several benefits for manufacturers looking to make their beer bottling process more efficient and sustainable. Its prominent features include: