In the heart of Moldova, nestled among vineyards and rolling hills, lies the brewing company Beermaster. The company – always in search of innovative solutions, particularly in the packaging of beer and various other beverages – recently turned to PET Technologies and its advanced APF-Max series blow molding machine.

Previously reliant on two semi-automatic machines equipped with seven blow molds, Beermaster faced frequent production halts. Time-consuming mold changes and inconsistent operation of older equipment bottlenecked production, preventing stable operation of Beermaster’s bottling line, which aimed to achieve a capacity of 4,000 bottles per hour. This inefficiency often led to delays in meeting the high demand for its beers and beverages.

PET Technologies helped Beermaster to achieve its goals by introducing the APF-Max 4L blow molder. This machine is capable of producing PET bottles ranging from 0.2 to 3 liters, with an output of 7,000 bottles per hour. In case of 500 ml bottles, the output is 8,000 bottles per hour.

The APF-Max 4L not only ensures a seamless production flow but also offers the flexibility of quick bottle format changes, taking as little as 20 minutes to switch molds. Beermaster now produces five different bottle sizes on the APF-Max 4L, including a popular 3-liter format, thanks to the machine's capability to handle larger volumes.

Energy efficiency stands at the core of the APF-Max 4L. The machine’s design reduces energy consumption, aligning with Beermaster’s commitment to sustainable production practices. Moreover, the machine construction accommodates heavy preforms, which are crucial for maintaining the integrity of the bottle design, resembling a traditional beer keg, after filling.

An essential aspect of this partnership was PET Technologies ability to tailor bottle designs to incorporate Beermaster’s branding, embedding its logo on each bottle. This customization has not only strengthened brand recognition but has also enhanced the visual appeal of the products.

The collaboration between Beermaster and PET Technologies has set a new standard in the brewery’s production capabilities. With minimal downtime and maximized energy efficiency, Beermaster has significantly increased its productivity, ensuring that every bottle is filled with quality and consistency.