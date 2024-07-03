Company Distilling has unveiled Nothing Vodka, which is intentionally tasteless, providing a crisp, clean, and clear foundation for cocktail masterpieces.

Nothing Vodka will be exclusively available at Company Distilling's two distillery locations in Townsend and Thompson's Station, Tenn. Visitors can enjoy a broader menu featuring a variety of cocktails crafted with whiskey and gin and the new Nothing Vodka. From classic favorites to innovative creations, the cocktails at Company Distilling are designed to cater to every palate, rounding out an exceptional tasting experience.

"Nothing Vodka is our answer to the call for a versatile and high-quality base spirit that elevates every ingredient it pairs with," says Jeff Arnett, master distiller at Company Distilling. "It's perfect for classic and contemporary cocktails, allowing the true essence of each ingredient to shine."