GEA Systems North America LLC has been selected to supply a GEA RedGenium heat pump to a Canada-based, global dairy processor and distributor of cheeses, dairy products and grocery items.

The specifications for the heat pump include:

7000 MBH / 2050 kW heating capacity

Hot water at 180°F / 82°C

Condensing temp. cascade evaporator 90°F / 32°C

Heating COP of 4.6

High-side design pressure 750 psi / 52 bar

Designed for maximum efficiency, reliability and sustainability, the GEA RedGenium model 950 heat pump is driven by a 10-cylinder GEA Grasso V XHP reciprocating compressor and is controlled by the industry-leading GEA Omni control panel.

RedGenium is an industrial heat pump for a wide range of heat loads. It includes high-end components and modules, in project-specific configurations, to meet unique requirements.

The heart of each GEA RedGenium is the GEA Grasso reciprocating compressor. Combined with efficient heat exchangers and the powerful GEA Omni control panel, these GEA compressors are key to providing the exceptional performance that RedGenium delivers.

Further features of the GEA RedGenium include:

Heating capacity between approximately 2,000 MBH to 11,000 MBH / 650 kW to 3230 kW, based on evaporative conditions

Hot water temperature up to 203°F / 95°C

Any liquid heat source up to +122°F / +50°C (V XHP models up to +140°F / +60°C inlet)

Ammonia cascade evaporator (option) for refrigeration plant condensing temperatures up to 140°F / 60°C

Two compressor lines comprising seven available models

Compact footprint, one-piece design, indoor installation

This dairy processing application is the latest of many heat recovery solutions delivered by GEA. Other applications — for which GEA has supplied both standard and custom-engineered heat pump units — include food, beverage and district heating.