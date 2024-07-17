Danfoss is introducing its new ICAD B with the intent of taking motorized valves control and connectivity to a new level. Engineered for a wide range of applications, the company says its well-known actuator ICAD is taking a big step toward digital integration, enhanced user experience and higher reliability.

The ICAD B is designed to reduce complexity and increase connectivity, enabling professionals to see industrial refrigeration in a new light. Dedicated to easy setup, trouble-free operations and real-time monitoring, the company says its new actuator eases workflows while the wireless interface offers remote control and adjustment, eliminating the need to climb the valve. And because it is fully backward-compatible, the ICAD B seamlessly replaces the current ICAD A.

To meet all operational needs, the ICAD B is available in a series of four variants: RS485 with display, Ethernet with display, RS485 without display and Ethernet without display.

Overall features and benefits of the ICAD B include:

Quick setup function to save time

Smartphone app control via Bluetooth

Easy operation with a larger display and intuitive, descriptive menu

Self-diagnostics and remote monitoring, ensuring no downtime

Multiple interfaces for easier setup and adjustment of parameters

Enhanced operating logic designed for outstanding reliability on the most challenging conditions

Real-time monitoring and control via data communication

New mounting design for easier mounting

Forward compatibility with software-based updates providing the latest features and functionalities

Extensive testing and validation in laboratory and field test conditions to ensure trouble-free operation

“For decades, Danfoss has offered superior solutions for industrial refrigeration,” says Joseph Miller, sales director of industrial refrigeration at Danfoss. “And now, with the introduction of the ICAD B, we enable next level connectivity adding value for our customers with user-friendly interface, outstanding reliability and full integration to control systems.”