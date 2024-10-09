Superior Industrial Refrigeration (SIR), provider of industrial refrigeration solutions, has appointed Mike Hastings as chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Hastings will lead the company's strategic growth initiatives, leveraging his expertise in finance, accounting and agricultural industry experience. Hastings brings more than 20 years of business leadership experience to SIR, including his tenure as founder and CEO of Payroll Express, which he successfully sold to ADP. Previously, he held key roles at Grupo Modelo S.A. de C.V. and Melaleuca: The Wellness Company, managing accounting and operations for large-scale agricultural and manufacturing facilities.

"Mike's unique blend of business leadership, accounting and industry knowledge makes him the ideal leader to take SIR to the next level," says Eric York, president and sales director. "His vision for growth, efficiency and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with our company's values and goals."

As CEO, Hastings will focus on optimizing SIR's business model through technology innovation, expanding the Parts and Service department, fostering a culture of safety excellence and driving strategic growth through targeted acquisitions and partnerships.

"I'm drawn to SIR's ownership philosophy, commitment to building a strong company for generations and the character of the people involved," Hastings says. "Our team has tremendous potential, and I'm excited to contribute to the growth and success of SIR."