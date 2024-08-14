Hardy Process Solutions is introducing a line of accurate, rugged and reliable drum scales that provide flexibility in size and capacity for use in a range of drum weighing applications.

HIDS Drum Scales are built to perform and last in heavy industrial environments, yet they are easy to use and install with the latest advancements in weighing technology.

Hardy Drum Scales are available in painted steel with alkyd enamel paint with a tread deck or smooth deck in two sizes: 30 by 30 in. and 36 by 36 in. Each size comes in 500, 1,500 and 3,000 lb. capacities. They feature access holes in the decks for load cell servicing and cleaning. With a deck height of 1.5 in., they are easy to load and unload with an optional 12-in. ramp.

Purpose-built accessories such as indicator columns, ramps and Hardy swivel mount weighing instruments extend ease of use and compatibility for a range of applications. Weight processors can be mounted on the indicator column or mounted on a wall nearby for easy reading.

HIDS Drum scales are engineered for low maintenance and greater reliability in heavy-use applications. They include Hardy Process Toolbox features, including C2 automatic calibration, which saves time and the cost of a scale technician for calibration. A built-in HI6011 Junction box with Integrated Technician saves on the cost of using a service for diagnostics and troubleshooting. Users just level the deck, attach the included 20-ft. cable to the weighing instrument, calibrate (if users are operating a C2 compatible instrument, they only need to set a reference), verify and begin weighing. This saves hours over leveling and balancing the scale with unmatched load cells.

“Hardy has built its C2 weight-free calibration technology into every scale, delivering the lowest total cost of ownership on the market,” says Jeff Moen, product manager. “C2 calibration saves time during commissioning and replacement, removes extra personnel from processing areas, and keeps your manufacturing process cleaner by eliminating the need for potentially contaminated test weights.”

The heart of any scale is the load sensors. All HIDS Scales come standard with four matched stainless steel, IP67 HISLB load cells calibrated for mV/V and mV/V/ohm. This eliminates the need for corner adjustment and potentiometers in the junction box, allowing a sensor to be replaced without calibration. With a threaded hole into which the load cell foot is attached, the load is applied at a precise location to provide an accurate reading, weighment after weighment.