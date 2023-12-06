Marion Process Solutions has introduced an agitator design for its 30-in. diameter and smaller horizontal mixers. The release provides customers with a two-week reduction in lead times and up to 10% savings on the purchase price, the company says.

The new plated paddle agitators are manufactured with the paddle and arm sections cut from a single piece of stainless steel, reducing welding requirements and offering operators low-maintenance cleanability. Due to the integrated placement hole design, additional arms are attached, which means that the length of the paddles is shortened to offer improved mixing efficiency.

Tailored for shear-sensitive materials and challenging-to-mix substances with diverse densities, these horizontal mixers armed with the new plated paddle agitators are designed for a spectrum of industries. Key sectors set to benefit include food processing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and cosmetics.

“Businesses in industrial processing rely on innovation and efficiency to stay competitive,” says Tom Finnegan, director of sales, AMP/AHS. “Our new paddle design makes it easier for our customers to accelerate the development cycle and swiftly refine their process so they can bring high-quality products to market faster and maintain their edge in an ever-evolving landscape.”