The Heartland Series is a new product line focused on quality and craftsmanship, in limited configurations for smaller, emerging and other processing companies. A horizontal paddle/batch mixer, the Ox will be the first product in the new series, and it offers unparalleled performance and exceptional value. For first-time Marion buyers or processors with new or startup operations, the Ox provides the ideal for small and medium size batches. Ox comes in sizes from 3.5 to 30 cubic feet and features stainless or carbon steel constructions and a smooth welded finish for easy cleaning. Ox is a perfect fit for operations in agricultural, chemical, plastic resins and many more.