Marion Process Solutions, an Advanced Material Processing (AMP) brand, announced the launch of its newest chopper. Designed to improve mixing processes in industries like food processing, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, this chopper is built to address the most common challenges processors face, such as overheating, frequent downtime for repairs and contamination risks.

Running at speeds up to 3600 rpm, the chopper effectively reduces lumps and agglomerates and breaks up liquid-rich shot balls, open-matted fibrous materials and distributes pigments. Incorporating a durable, high-speed design, the chopper allows processors to homogenize their mixes faster, while ensuring the equipment runs continuously without overheating. Key to this new design is the integration of more durable shaft seals and bearings, enabling higher throughput rates and less heat generation, therefore reducing the risk of costly downtime through component failure.

The chopper design simplifies maintenance with an all-in-one cartridge assembly that can be easily removed from outside the mixer. This allows for quick changeouts, reducing the time it takes to replace the chopper by 75%—meaning 15 minutes compared to an average changeout time of one hour. It also eliminates the need for operators to crawl inside the mixer, enhancing worker safety and significantly reducing labor time, as well as personnel required to perform maintenance.

Furthermore, the chopper is designed to prevent product contamination and leaks. The high-speed rotation-rated lip seal and anti-leakage geometry direct the product mix away from sensitive components like the shaft and bearings, therefore reducing the likelihood of leaks and contamination. This design also extends the lifespan of the chopper, ensuring that processors can maintain long-term efficiency while minimizing maintenance costs and downtime.

The new Marion chopper is available now and can be customized to meet the specific needs of different processing environments.