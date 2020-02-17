Dry Processing Technology
Continuous mixing system from Powder Process-Solutions
February 17, 2020
Powder Process-Solutions - www.powder-solutions.com
The custom mixing system is designed to provide a specific percentage of proteins in the end product, operating continuously at a dairy processing plant. Two PPS-designed sanitary screw feeders on top of the mixer use loss-in-weight technology to provide the precise amount of material to the mixing chamber. Both screw feeders meet 3A sanitary standards. Continuous and batch mixing systems are offered.
