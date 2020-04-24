New ProductsDry Processing
Dry Processing Technology

Weighing, batching system from Powder Process Solutions

Weighing, batching system
April 24, 2020
KEYWORDS batch processing / bulk handling / weighing
No Comments

Powder Process Solutions - www.powder-solutions.com

Scale hoppers at each unloading station discharge ingredients based on recipe requirement into one of two convey lines delivering to four receiving stations. High capacity vacuum pumps provide the motive air for high-volume, dense phase conveying of ingredients at a low velocity, eliminating the need for convey line CIP cleaning. The system can be easily adapted for dosing or continuous weighing.

