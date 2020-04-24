Dry Processing Technology
Weighing, batching system from Powder Process Solutions
April 24, 2020
No Comments
Powder Process Solutions - www.powder-solutions.com
Scale hoppers at each unloading station discharge ingredients based on recipe requirement into one of two convey lines delivering to four receiving stations. High capacity vacuum pumps provide the motive air for high-volume, dense phase conveying of ingredients at a low velocity, eliminating the need for convey line CIP cleaning. The system can be easily adapted for dosing or continuous weighing.
