Marion announced that it improved its standard plated paddle agitator to speed up lead times on its 30-in. diameter and smaller-sized horizontal mixers. With these improvements, the company claims that customers can expect a two-week reduction in lead times and up to 10% savings on the purchase price.

CEO of advanced material processing, Seth Vance, states the company’s intention to stay competitive. He explains that the new paddle design makes it easier for customers to accelerate the development cycle. The new plated paddle agitators are manufactured with the paddle and arm sections cut from a single piece of stainless steel, reducing welding requirements and offering operators low-maintenance cleanability.

Due to the integrated placement hole design, additional arms are attached, which means that the length of the paddles is shortened to offer improved mixing efficiency. Horizontal mixers with the new plated paddle agitators are ideal for shear-sensitive materials and hard-to-mix substances with varying densities, making them suitable for various industries, including food processing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and cosmetics.