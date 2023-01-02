Munson Machinery’s new Model HD-2.5-5-SSI Sanitary Paddle Blender is designed to provide added shear to de-agglomerate dry bulk solids, pastes, slurries and/or emulsions of low- to medium-density materials in batches up to 25 cu ft (0.71 m3). Fabricated of #304 stainless steel, it features a stationary U-shaped vessel with a flat cover, bottom discharge valve and horizontal flange-mounted agitator that can be removed vertically for rapid sanitizing and maintenance, conserving floor space. A 10 hp (7.45 kW) washdown duty motor drives the agitator shaft assembly configured with 16 radial arms and short-length paddles that move material in smaller zones over shorter distances with greater cutting action.