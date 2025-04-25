Munson’s Rotating Drum Screen Separates Solids from Waste and Process Streams

Munson Machinery’s compact, rotating drum screen removes solids from industrial and municipal waste streams and recovers solid product from process streams at a rate of up to 870 gals/min (3,293 liters/min), depending on screen size, without blinding or clogging the screen.

The stainless steel unit, Model 24-RDS-24, is comprised of a 24 x 24-in. (61-cm) rotating cylinder with 0.08-in. (2-mm) wedge-wire screening, a variable speed drive, head box, discharge chute and support structure, reducing floor space and headroom requirements compared with non-rotating equipment of an equivalent capacity.

Solids-laden effluent discharges from the head box and overflows a weir, flooding the entire length of the variable-speed, rotating wedge-wire drum screen. Solids deposited on the screen drain (using gravity) through slotted apertures to moisture levels in the 20% range before being removed by a doctor’s blade and discharged through a chute.

Liquid passing through the screen falls onto an internal baffle that concentrates the flow, forming a full-length water knife that impinges against the underside of the screen, dislodging any solids blinding the screen. An optional clean-out spray line removes oily, greasy, fibrous or resinous matter trapped in screen apertures.

Powered by a 3/4-hp (0.55 kW) washdown duty motor, a variable-speed drive allows the adjustment of drum rotation speed to achieve maximum dewatering effectiveness.

The wedge-wire screen of the cylinder is also available in .01- to .1-in. (50-micron to 2.5-mm) apertures.

The rotating drum is the only moving part contacting material, minimizing the initial cost, operating cost and maintenance.

Models with drums of 24 in. (61 cm) in diameter are offered in lengths of 24, 36, 48, 60 and 72 in. (61, 91, 122, 127 and 183 cm). Models with drums of 36 in. (91 cm) in diameter are offered in lengths of 96 and 120 in. (244 and 305 cm) and separate solids at a rate of up to 4,650 gals/min (17,600 liters/min).

Typical applications include separation of various solids and sludges from municipal and industrial wastewater, food processes, pulp and paper production and rendering processes; removal of extruded pellets from cooling baths; and separation of debris from any variety of plant and equipment-cleaning processes.

In addition to liquid/solid separation equipment, the company manufactures size-reduction equipment, including pin mills, attrition mills, lump breakers, screen-classifying cutters, rotary knife cutters, hammer mills and shredders. Mixing and blending equipment includes rotary batch mixers, continuous rotary blenders, V-cone blenders, ribbon/paddle/plow blenders, fluidized bed mixers and variable-intensity blenders.