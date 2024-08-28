Caloris Engineering has a new white paper targeted towards beverage processors who need to treat incoming municipal water feed.

All groundwater contains certain levels of dissolved minerals, and elevated levels of calcium and magnesium ions create what is called “hard water.” Hard water can cause issues with piping, equipment and manufactured beverages. The most common methods of treating this issue are ion exchange systems, often called water softeners, and reverse osmosis systems.

Written by Caloris Process Engineer Michael Ladd, the white paper compares and contrasts the two treatment methods, considering factors such as installation and maintenance costs, associated wastewater discharges and the quality of the resulting treated water.

"Our team of engineers is well-versed in the water treatment options available to processors and can assist in determining the most beneficial technology for each plant’s unique situation," says Caloris President Jim Peterson. "We pride ourselves on helping processors to optimize both the quality of their products and their production efficiency.”

Caloris, a provider of processing equipment including membrane filtration, evaporation and spray drying units, can assist beverage processors in determining the best water treatment solution for them. Caloris engineers will review the plant's needs and supply water quality to establish the specific performance requirements of the needed treatment system