Parvalux by maxon announced that it has designed and manufactured a series of modular components that are easily mixed and matched so that users get a paired system from one manufacturer rather than piecing together components such as motors, gearheads, brakes and encoders from various manufacturers. In a three-step selection process, designers can purchase a motor that is built to order using the company’s online configurator.

Using a modular system provides a range of options that allow designers to determine their required output performance and make a quick selection. Once this is done, users of the online configurator can fine tune their selection using a range of accessories including brakes, encoders, shaft extension kits and controllers.

As part of the company’s modular drive systems, Parvalux offers a line of motors that includes PMDC (permanent magnet DC) motors, BLDC (brushless DC) motors, and single-phase or three-phase AC motors, all of which are available with inline or right-angle gearboxes. The company’s line of AC/DC motors are available in series-wound or shunt-would versions. Accessories, such as encoders and brakes are easily selected.