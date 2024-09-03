Valued for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antibacterial properties, honey is one of the most likely foods to be targeted for economically motivated adulteration (EMA). The emergence of large quantities of adulterated honey is driving prices down through an abundance of cheap imitations. It is a widespread issue, with investigations by the European Commission estimating 46 percent of collected samples of honey imports are suspected to be adulterated with syrups.

Honey fraud presents a huge challenge to the industry as it not only affects the global beekeeping community but overall food safety as substitutions such as high-fructose corn syrup can contribute to Type 2 diabetes, inflammation and obesity. Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy is an established, definitive analytical technique to enable testing laboratories to quickly and reliably identify multiple types of adulteration.





Honey adulteration and its consequences

EMA is the adulteration of food for financial advantage and typically describes when an ingredient is intentionally left out or substituted. The high value of honey and perceived cachet surrounding its provenance makes it a vulnerable target, whether through fraudsters claiming false geographical origin, declaring false botanical variety or diluting it with cheaper sugar syrups.

Large-scale adulteration and falsification of honey are two main causes of falling honey prices. This in turn is accelerating the decline of the beekeeping industry and bee populations, which, without their pollination of trees, crops and flowers, could have a devastating impact on the world’s ecosystem.

The lack of international standards for honey production, import and export has led to the prevalence of its adulteration, which is concerning for beekeepers, honey producers, retailers and consumers alike.





Enforcing honey standards

Significant amounts of imported honey are suspected of being adulterated and remain undetected on the EU market. In April, the European Parliament voted to improve consumer information on breakfast foods, including more transparency on the origin of honey.

The new rules, which are aimed at combating food fraud, stipulate that honey blends must now show the countries of origin and the percentage of each honey blend on the label to help provide better information for consumers and guide them in their choice.

Although this is a step in the right direction for honey imported and exported into the EU, it is not sufficient to tackle adulteration with syrups. There are still many tons of adulterated honey entering other markets around the world that are going undetected.





Current testing methods

Several targeted methods currently exist for the detection of sugar syrups in honey. These methods are based either on the detection of foreign enzymes used to change the starches into sugars or on specific markers of syrups. However, there is evidence that deceptive techniques are being used by fraudsters to bypass these methods, so the adulterated ‘honey’ is going undetected.

The Association of Official Analytical Chemists (AOAC) international method based on isotope ratio mass spectrometry (EA-IRMS)/stable carbon isotope ratio analysis (SCIRA) is only able to detect sugar syrups from C4 plants, such as corn and sugar cane, and is unable to see sugar syrups from C3 plants, such as rice and corn. Fraudsters have exploited this and amended their methods to include corn and rice syrup to increase product volume.

The ongoing challenge of identifying novel adulteration methods further complicates the issue. The cost of targeting specific adulteration markers, coupled with the need to keep pace with evolving fraudulent practices, has resulted in a significant rise in honey adulteration over the past decade with the amount of adulteration detected by these methods decreasing. As a result, non-targeted and multi-marker methods, which are not specific to a certain type of adulterant, are increasingly adopted.





A powerful technique for honey analysis

While traditional methods like SCIRA exist for honey quality control, they possess limitations. Newer techniques have emerged to address these deficiencies, but they often lack standardization and consistent application, and are unable to detect unknown syrups. In addition, they may require experienced personnel for method development and application.

Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy offers a significant advancement in honey analysis. NMR is a non-destructive technique that can detect a vast array of components in a sample, ranging from high concentrations of hundreds of grams per kilogram (g/kg) to low amounts in parts per million (ppm). This comprehensive analysis generates a unique "fingerprint" for each honey sample.

This fingerprint provides definitive information about the sample's molecular composition, revealing the presence of adulterants such as foreign sugars. Additionally, NMR can distinguish the geographical origin and botanical source of honey based on its specific chemical profile.

By comparing the fingerprint to a comprehensive reference database containing honey samples from around the world, NMR offers a rapid, fully automated, cost-effective and highly reliable method for routine quality control. NMR's ability to identify atypical profiles allows for deeper investigation of any discrepancies to uncover new and unknown methods of honey adulteration.





Case study: Estonia works toward a stronger honey industry

In 2019, the Estonian government adopted NMR as the official testing method for honey. The tests revealed that adulterated honey sales had reached a level greater than those of authentic honey. As a result, beekeepers could no longer charge a fair price – and were being forced out of business. Beekeepers have called on the government to lead the honey industry in taking combined action to put an end to fraudulent practices.

As a result, the government has been working with local beekeepers, food testing laboratories, honey packers and retailers to clear the Estonian food market of fake honey, whether locally produced or imported.

The impact on the Estonian beekeeping industry has been positive, with producers of genuine honey moving towards selling at a fair price in the local market, helping to maintain their beehives – and their livelihoods.

NMR testing of honey means that samples identified as adulterated can be removed from the shelves. This is evidenced in the import market. Before the adoption of NMR, approximately 400 tons of honey in Estonia came from outside. The new testing has cut this to approximately 100 tons, which is due to better analytical methods preventing the spread of adulterated products.

In the export market, things are less clear cut. Prices are still very low, as other countries are yet to catch up on better testing – and Estonian producers cannot compete with cheap, honey-like products that continue to flood the global market.

Major Estonian retailer Selver lists 83 different honey products, with 80 of those produced by local suppliers. Selver uses NMR testing to ensure all the products that it sells to consumers are pure honey. Since NMR testing was made compulsory in Estonia in 2019, counterfeit products are no longer an issue as Selver, and its customers, have the guarantee that only authentic honeys are on the shelves. Tackling the issue head on has had major advantages for retailers, consumers and honey producers across the country. Selver believes that standardizing the usage of NMR testing worldwide would help to tackle the global challenge of honey fraud.