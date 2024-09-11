Health claims influence the food and beverage purchasing decisions of most consumers, and are particularly likely to resonate with the youngest, research has shown.

Global ingredient supplier Prinova surveyed more than 1,500 adult consumers in Europe and the U.S.* Seventy-two percent said they were more likely to buy a food or beverage product if the packaging mentioned a health benefit. However, this rose to 87% among those aged 18 to 24, and to 80% among those aged 25 to 34.

Overall, the claims most likely to influence purchasing decisions were low-sugar or sugar-free, weight management and energy support. The ingredients most likely to influence purchasing decisions were probiotics, vitamins and minerals and fiber, while the concerns most likely to affect food and beverage purchases were gut health, healthy aging and fatigue.

James Street, global marketing director at Prinova, says, “There’s a long-term trend towards more proactive approaches to wellbeing, with dietary changes a key element of consumers’ strategies for living better. As a result, they’re increasingly seeking out food and beverage products with health benefits. Our research demonstrates the value of well communicated health claims, especially in key areas like gut health and energy support. While they resonate powerfully across all demographics, our research provides new evidence that zoomers and millennials are particularly likely to focus on wellness when choosing between products.”

The research also reveals high levels of interest in personalized approaches to nutrition. Seventy-nine percent of respondents believed that their particular genetic make-up affected their nutritional needs either slightly or significantly, with millennials and women particularly likely to agree.

Forty-one percent were keen to try a test that monitored how particular foods affected their bodies, while 32% were interested in tracking their diet and nutrition through an app or questionnaire. Thirty percent of respondents overall, and 37% of those aged 25-34, were interested in wearable devices to monitor their blood sugar levels.

Sixty-six percent of the consumers surveyed played video games at least once a week, and 61% of these said they used food or nutrition products to improve their gaming performance. The ingredients most associated with superior performance were caffeine, B vitamins and ginseng.

Prinova is a leader in categories like amino acids, plant proteins, sweeteners and vitamins. Its branded ingredients include enduracarb trehalose, a slow-release carbohydrate designed to provide sustained energy and LactoSpore, a clinically validated shelf-stable probiotic.

*Survey of 1,582 consumers in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and the U.S. Conducted online in June 2024