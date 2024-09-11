A M King announced the completion of a 70,399-sq.-ft. facility for MÜNZING North America’s U.S. production headquarters in Clover, S.C., to expand its food-grade and non-food-grade additives business.

MÜNZING is a 192-year old, global specialty additives supplier based in Abstatt, Germany. Its North American operations are comprised of administrative and sales headquarters in Bloomfield, N.J., and production headquarters in Clover, S.C. The company’s existing plant in Clover produces defoamers for printing inks, coatings and adhesives; wetting agents; waxes; and products formulated for foam control. The new Clover facility, positioned on 110 acres adjacent to current operations, will produce similar products for a wide range of applications in the food industry. This line will feature both liquid and powder products in a range of materials and concentrations, including options suitable for organic, non-GMO and identity preserved processing.

“A M King’s experience and expertise in food related processing and warehousing ensured a facility built to food standards that would have no problem passing SQF audits,” says Luke Bolding, director of manufacturing for MÜNZING. “This facility provides additional capacity to service the U.S. market and support fast growing regions around the world.”

“We are excited about building a partnership with a world class organization like MÜNZING and assisting in expanding their brand in the U.S. market,” says Andre Harris, A M King business unit leader. “Our manufacturing and food industry expertise, including our proficiency with sustainability initiatives, facility management, and process equipment modifications, makes this an ideal alliance.”

Clover is approximately 10 miles west of Lake Wylie, S.C.; 10 miles east of Kings Mountain State Park; 20 miles north of Rock Hill, S.C.; and 20 miles south of Charlotte. MÜNZING’s new facility in Clover is situated on a swath of land that was formerly a tree farm, offsetting the company’s carbon footprint. The company's goal is to be carbon free by 2050.

Other measures designed to limit the company’s greenhouse gas emissions include A M King’s implementation of heat recovery practices for the mechanical equipment in the process areas; installation of a Sage Glass glazing system that will adjust tint automatically to provide daylighting and thermal comfort for office occupants, preparation for a full rooftop solar array, and development of electric vehicle charging stations.

MÜNZING’s new Clover facility is GFSI (Global Food Safety Initiative) certified. The company is dedicated to ensuring the safety of their products by paying close attention to regulatory, health, and safety standards in the production of its additives, according to Manufacturing Outlook. “The company is a strong advocate of environmental sustainability, and gives extra attention to reducing the environmental impact of adhesives by developing certified water- and biopolymer-based additives. MÜNZING also provides zero and low-VOC additives, to limit the amount of chemicals released into the air during application or use.”

The scope of work on this project included design and construction of a 32,000-sq.-ft., 32-ft. tall Ford and Daley processing area; a 26,800-sq.-ft., 32-ft. tall warehouse with an automated guidewire system for forklift truck operations; a 10,000-sq.-ft. laboratory; an 8,000-sq.-ft. space for offices and employee welfare; a 4,500-sq.-ft. utility building; a 1,300-sq.-ft. tanker unloading expanse; as well as the entrance drives, truck staging area; nine dock positions and employee parking. Offices are adjacent to the laboratory space, where testing of the additives will be conducted. The office area has a combination of private offices and open office area with interior glass partitions, a communal breakroom and a large training room.