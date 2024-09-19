Nestlé is investing more than £150 million ($198.44 million) to upgrade its Purina PetCare factory in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, England.

The factory is home to pet food brands including Felix, Gourmet and Winalot. Upgrade efforts are already underway, with completion expected in early 2025.

Developments funded by the investment include upgrading existing production lines with modern technology and machinery, revamping facilities for the factory’s 600 workers, and initiatives to improve energy efficiency and to help reduce carbon emissions over the coming years.

The investment means the factory has been able to recruit 40 new skilled roles, focused on optimizing and maintaining the new technology being introduced as part of the upgrades. Nestlé Purina is also investing in skills training for existing employees as part of the program.

“We are very proud of our British manufacturing network with around 3,500 people employed in factory-based roles across the UK,” says Richard Watson, CEO of Nestlé UK & Ireland. “This investment reflects the great work being done by our teams to position the UK as a market with significant manufacturing expertise and capability and where targeted investment, like the upgrades at Wisbech, can contribute to the growth of our business here and around the world.”

“Purina is committed to creating top quality nutrition for the nation’s pets – but it’s certainly not all we do,” adds Jez McInerney, Nestlé Purina’s Wisbech factory manager. “We work tirelessly to do more of what matters beyond the bowl as well, for pets, for the people who love them and the planet. None of this would be possible without the fantastic work of the project team and everyone who’s based here in Wisbech. We’re delighted to have secured this large-scale investment, to ensure our site is best-in-class and fit for a bright future.”

Nestlé UK and Ireland has invested more than £650 million ($859.92 million) in its UK factories over the past decade, including recent upgrades in York, Halifax and Buxton.

Pet care is a strong growth category for Nestlé, accounting for around 20% of total sales for the group in 2023, up from around 12% a decade ago. The company has recently announced a number of investments in pet care sites, including facilities in the United States, Brazil and Hungary.