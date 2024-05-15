Nestlé Purina announced that it's investing CHF 200 million to expand its pet food plant in the city of Silao in Mexico. This expansion will include the addition of a third line for wet pet food and a fourth line for dry pet food, making the factory the largest for pet food in Latin America, according to the company.

The Mexican market is the most important for Purina in Latin America, representing 45% of Purina's total sales in the region. It is also the fourth-largest market for Purina worldwide, highlighting the growing importance of emerging economies for the pet food business.

Laurent Freixe, chief executive officer of zone Latin America, says, "Mexico plays a fundamental role in our operations in Latin America, serving as a key market and strategic hub for Nestlé. We are committed to investing in the country, supporting local communities, and offering high-quality products that meet the changing needs of Mexican consumers. Mexico is at the heart of our growth strategy in the region, and we take pride in contributing to its development and success.

The Silao factory currently produces 125 varieties of dry and 45 varieties of wet pet food. The plant currently employs nearly 600 people directly, and with the expansion, it is estimated that up to 94 new jobs will be created. An additional 48-hectare plot of land adjacent to the property was acquired to allow for future expansions of the plant and to build a distribution center for the local market and for export.

Over the past 10 years, Nestlé says it has invested more than CHF 700 million in the Purina factory in Silao. Since 2022, the factory has been using 100% renewable energy. It also promotes the circular use of water through a treatment plant which allows for the reuse of water in the cooling towers of the factory.