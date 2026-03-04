Nestlé Purina Opens $481M Pet Food Facility in Brazil

Nestlé Purina has opened a factory in Vargeão, Brazil to ramp up its supply of wet food for cats and dogs.

The site will supply growing demand in Brazil, one of the largest pet food markets in the world with around 110 million pets, as well as produce for export.

The Vargeão site is Purina's largest investment in Brazil at BRL 2.5 billion ($481 million) and will nearly double the company's wet pet food capacity in the country when fully operational. Over the past few years, Purina has achieved double-digit growth in Brazil.

"Petcare is one of four businesses Nestlé is focused on globally," says Marcelo Melchior, CEO of Nestlé Brazil. "The new Vargeão plant strengthens our global strategy to expand premium wet pet food, offering a variety of textures and sensory experiences that elevate great nutrition for dogs and cats. This investment reflects our commitment to innovation, the wellbeing of pets and Brazil as one of the most strategic markets for the growth of the pet business."

The new facility complements the existing Purina site in Ribeirão Preto, Brazil and will boost capacity for export. The Vargeão unit has just begun shipments to Chile, with gradual expansion planned to other South American countries.

In line with Nestlé's continued digital transformation, the site is equipped with next-generation production lines delivering efficiency and productivity gains. It features an Integrated Operations Center (IOC), robots on filling and packaging lines, and solutions powered by Internet of Things and artificial intelligence that enable real-time monitoring and end-to-end traceability.

It is also Purina's first manufacturing factory in Latin America to run with 100% renewable energy (thermal and electric), using a biomass powered boiler and electricity generated from renewable sources. The project drives direct local impact, creating 140 permanent jobs.

Latin America is a key growth market for Purina. In addition to the Vargeão factory investment, the company also recently unveiled a new Purina Experience Center within its plant in Silao, Mexico. This center allows employees, customers, veterinary students and other partners to learn and experience the science and innovation behind Purina's products firsthand.