Flora Food Group B.V. has purchased a manufacturing facility in Hugoton, Kans., that closed earlier this year under its previous owner.

The facility will serve as the hub for Flora Food Group’s creams and cream cheeses products for the U.S., Canada and across the rest of the Americas region over time. Its existing New Century, Kans. facility will continue to serve as the U.S. hub for Flora Food Group’s butters and spreads products. The intention is to bring back a fully operational facility and jobs to the Hugoton community.

The creams category is one of Flora Food Group’s four growing categories and is a priority for development. The acquisition of the Hugoton facility and further investments planned for the site will support the company’s creams business in the region and help fulfill its growth plans.

“With the acquisition of this new facility, we are thrilled to have a unique opportunity to expand our creams business,” says Jim Breach, president of Flora Food Group’s North American business. “Building on the existing, state-of-the-art infrastructure and trained workforce residing in the local community, we look forward to bringing more folks into the Flora Food Group family as well as continuing to produce our kitchen and pantry staple items here in America’s heartland and across our broader Americas region.”

Including the Hugoton site, Flora Food Group, formerly known as Upfield Group, now has 15 owned sites across five continents, manufacturing over 90% of the products it sells.