Custom food manufacturer SK Food Group announced that it will be building a new 525,000-sq-ft production facility in Cleveland, Tenn. The State of Tennessee, Bradley County and the City of Cleveland were selected after an extensive multi-state search across 60+ sites that was assisted by Global Strategy Consultants, a Newmark global real estate services firm. The facility, which will be completed in three phases and will reportedly include the latest state-of-the-art automation technology for sandwich assembly and food handling, is expected to be completed in 2025 and includes a special partnership with the PIE Center, a Bradley County Schools educational and industrial training center to provide specialized employee training. Construction will commence later this year. Furthermore, the company says that the new facility will incorporate environmentally forward-thinking designs including applicable LEED certifications.

“We are very excited to be adding the Cleveland, Tenn., facility to our growing family of facilities, which span across the U.S.,” says Dustin Dixon, president of SK Food Group. "This project will generate 840 new jobs in the Cleveland region by 2030 and will leverage Cleveland's best-in-class technology training program, along with our proprietary training and educational programs, to provide ongoing skills development to community members and allow our company to grow together with the community.”



