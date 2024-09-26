Steakholder Foods Ltd. has signed a sales agreement with Bondor Foods Ltd., a frozen foods manufacturer and institutional market distributor, to supply its proprietary plant-based premixes for the production of a line of white fish and salmon patties.

This agreement marks the first commercial sale of Steakholder Foods’ premixes, for the purpose of large-scale manufacturing and distribution. This sales agreement follows the successful completion of a product development phase done with Bondor Foods’ sister company, Premazon, announced earlier this year.

Bondor Foods is set to commence production of the plant-based products by the end of 2024. This sales agreement leverages Bondor Foods’ distribution network and market expertise. This agreement combines Steakholder Foods’ advanced food technology with Bondor Foods’ established market presence, positioning both companies to work together to respond to the growing demand for sustainable and innovative food solutions.

“We are glad to announce this commercial sale of our proprietary premixes and to move into large-scale production,” says Steakholder Foods CEO Arik Kaufman. “This agreement is a testament to the successful collaboration between our companies throughout the development phase to create a truly innovative new product line and validates the market potential for plant-based seafood alternatives. Bondor Foods’ strong presence in the wholesale market makes them an ideal partner to bring these products to market at scale.”