Steakholder Foods Ltd. has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vegefarm Co. Ltd., a Taiwanese food company, for the sale of its MX200 3D printer and accompanying raw materials.

This deal supports Steakholder Foods’ expansion into the Asian market, aligning with the growing demand for plant-based products.

Under the MoU, Steakholder Foods would provide Vegefarm with the MX200 printer, powered by its Fused Paste Layering (FPL) technology and plant-based premixes designed to create meat alternatives. The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), a Taiwanese research institute, will support the adaptation of Steakholder Foods’ product for the Taiwanese market while Vegefarm will take on the role of commercialization, managing the production and distribution of these products, utilizing its established market presence to drive adoption and sales.

“We are excited to enter this commercial phase with Vegefarm and to have the support of ITRI in adapting our innovative technology for Taiwan,” says Steakholder Foods CEO Arik Kaufman. “This deal is a testament to our commitment to providing scalable, high-quality plant-based solutions globally, and we look forward to seeing these products thrive in the Asian market through Vegefarm’s distribution channels.”