Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company within the cultured meat industry, announced that it has successfully differentiated porcine fat cells from its induced pluripotent stem cell line. The company states that this line of stem cells with enable the company to produce unlimited amount of fat and muscle cells.

This is a significant step for the company and it says that it will increase the company’s ability to develop high-quality 3D-printed whole-cut pork products at scale. Steakholder Food’s portfolio includes pork, beef, chicken and fish.

Arik Kaufman, CEO of Steakholder Foods states, "This R&D achievement strengthens our diverse cell lines and capabilities toward accomplishing our mission of 3D printing structured cultivated meat products at scale."