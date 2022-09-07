Steakholder Foods Ltd. (formerly MeaTech 3D: $MITC) has introduced Omakase Beef Morsels, a richly marbled structured meat product developed using a unique 3D-printing process.

Inspired by the marbling standard of Wagyu beef, the product is made up of multiple layers of muscle and fat tissue, which have been differentiated from bovine stem cells, and showcases the technology's control and flexibility. Each layer is printed separately using two different bio-inks—one for muscle and one for fat. The layers can be printed in a variety of muscle/fat sequences which affects the juiciness and marbling of the cut.

Steakholder Foods' technology can reportedly print the product with any shape, width and marbling ratio and even exceed the marbling precision reminiscent of the Wagyu beef standard. It can also provide a high level product consistency at scale, the company says.

The company's provisional patent, "stacked, multi-layered meat-emulating consumable," is the result of bio-convergence with collaboration between its 3D-printing engineers and cellular biologists.

This technological achievement, which follows a series of ongoing advancements in the company's development of printed whole cuts of meat, will likely position Steakholder Foods on the frontline of the market once a regulatory road map is established by the Food and Drug Administration.

Arik Kaufman, Steakholder Foods' chief executive officer, says, "This product marks a major breakthrough for us and for the cultured meat sector in general. It is the result of a lot of hard work and our desire to attain the highest standard of meat possible through bioprinting and cell cultivation processes. It also marks a significant milestone in our quest to perfect the 'holy grail' of meat—steak. We see Omakase Beef Morsels at the intersection of food, technology and fine art. We want to inspire chefs around the world to create mouthwatering culinary masterpieces and unforgettable dining experiences."