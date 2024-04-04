Steakholder Foods Ltd. is introducing SHMeat and SHFish blends, designed for 3D-printing plant-based fish and steak alternatives, to the U.S. market.

Each ingredient in the SHMeat and SHFish blends has been selected to ensure compliance with food safety regulations, and they have all achieved Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. These blends are crafted to mimic the taste and texture of traditional meat and fish.

Steakholder Foods' production machines utilize two types of 3D technologies to mimic the texture of meat and fish:

Drop Location in Space (DLS): Used for fish and seafood production, creating delicate textures that closely resemble those found in real seafood.

Fused Paste Layering (FPL): Used for meat production, ensuring that the fibrous texture of meat is accurately replicated in the plant-based products.

These machines are designed and built to work in traditional food factories, matching the same scale production of the industry and are designed according to food safety standards set by the European Hygienic Engineering & Design Group (EHEDG).

Steakholder Foods is working to ensure that the production process meets the requirements of FSMA and Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMPs) and any other required regulations.

The company is seeking partnerships with like-minded companies and producers, aiming to collaborate with those established in the plant-based meat and fish alternatives sector, as well as traditional meat and fish producers looking to diversify and expand their product portfolios.

Steakholder Foods’ development pipeline includes blends such as:

SHMeat Beef Asado

SHMeat Beef Tenderloin

SHMeat Beef Flank

SHMeat Chicken Fillet

SHFish Salmon

"As we introduce our SHMeat and SHFish blends to the U.S. market, we stand at the cusp of a new era in food technology,” said Steakholder Foods CEO Arik Kaufman. “Our advanced 3D printing technologies are not just a testament to innovation but also a commitment to sustainability and health. These products represent our dedication to providing consumers with food options that are not only delicious but also responsible choices for our planet. We believe that our entry into the U.S. market is a significant step towards a future where the food we eat contributes to a healthier society and a more sustainable world."