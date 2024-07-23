Steakholder Foods Ltd. has entered into an agreement with Premazon, a frozen foods manufacturer and institutional market distributor, to introduce a line of plant-based fish products.

Developed with Steakholder Foods’ fish premix blend, the products will be made commercially available through Premazon’s manufacturing capabilities and distribution network. This collaboration represents a potential income-generating opportunity for Steakholder Foods, while also strengthening the company’s operations and workflow. Steakholder Foods says these enhancements position the company favorably for future deals with global manufacturers as it continues to expand its presence in the plant-based market.

Through this partnership, Premazon will integrate Steakholder Foods’ SHFish premix blend into a plant-based white fish kebab line. This collaboration aims to provide consumers a sustainable alternative to traditional fish kebabs. Premazon currently produces and distributes its products across Israel, selling into hotels, restaurants, catering services and other foodservice establishments.

“This newest agreement is the next step, after Wyler Farms and Sherry Herring, in our commercialization strategy, which focuses on aligning with companies that can elevate Steakholder Foods’ profile and expand our product reach to new geographies and consumers,” says Steakholder Foods CEO Arik Kaufman. “By leveraging Premazon’s manufacturing and distribution capabilities, we will not only broaden our market presence but also unlocking monetization opportunities that will drive our growth in the alternative protein sector.”