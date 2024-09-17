Steakholder Foods Ltd. is opening its first full-scale demonstration center.

The facility offers live demonstrations of the company's 3D printers — the MX200 and HD144 —showcasing real-time production of plant-based meat and seafood alternatives and promoting customer engagement.

The demonstration center is built to the standards of a food production facility, providing clients and partners with the opportunity to experience the entire production process firsthand. From the preparation of materials through production and packaging, visitors can see every step and participate in tasting sessions. This initiative aims to enhance client engagement and showcase the company’s capabilities in creating customized plant-based foods using advanced 3D printing technologies.

“We believe that our demo center will be a cornerstone of interaction with potential clients and partners,” says Arik Kaufman, CEO of Steakholder Foods. “It’s not just about seeing the technology in action — it’s about experiencing the future of food production in real time. This center will play a critical role in promoting our capabilities and building stronger relationships within the industry.”

The center features two of Steakholder Foods’ printers:

Utilizes Fused Paste Layering (FPL) technology to replicate the intricate textures of traditional meat by combining plant-based proteins and fats. It offers customization for various meat alternatives. HD144 Printer: Employs Drop Location in Space (DLS) technology, allowing precise placement of plant-based ingredients to create authentic seafood textures, from tender fish to flaky fillets.

The demonstration center has already hosted its first international visitors and will also conduct virtual tours.