Global Drain Technologies (GDT) has launched the Circular Catch Basin for the 10,000 Series FoodSafe Slot Drain.

Designed for the food and beverage industries, this addition to GDT's FoodSafe product line offers enhanced cleaning efficiency and water flow, catering to the stringent hygiene requirements of food production facilities.

The new Circular Catch Basin is a key feature of the 10,000 Series FoodSafe Slot Drain. Constructed from T304 or T316 stainless steel, this basin offers resistance to corrosion, ensuring durability in even the most demanding environments. Unlike traditional square basins, the circular design eliminates corner edges, which improves cleaning efficiency and water flow. This streamlined, easy-to-clean design is advantageous in industries where maintaining a hygienic environment is critical, such as meat processing, seafood packaging and dairy production.

The 10,000 Series FoodSafe Slot Drain also features a slotted linear trench opening that facilitates efficient drainage while preventing clogging. Available in multiple slot sizes, including 1/2 in., 1 in. and 1 ¼ in., the system can accommodate different drainage needs and flow rates, making it ideal for handling high volumes of liquids. The drain's standard 0.5% slope ensures effective drainage by preventing water accumulation, which is essential for maintaining high sanitary standards in food and beverage facilities.

Furthermore, the drain system is designed to meet the demands of heavy-duty applications. It is rated for Load Class E (DIN EN 1433) and classified as Extra Heavy Duty (ASME 112.6.3), ensuring reliability under high loads. Its customizable lengths and configurations provide flexibility to meet various installation requirements, making it suitable for a wide range of facility layouts. To further enhance ease of maintenance, GDT offers a range of accessories, including cleaning paddle brushes and flush systems.

The versatility of the 10,000 Series FoodSafe Slot Drain with the Circular Catch Basin makes it suitable for a range of applications across the food and beverage industries. In bakeries, the drain provides hygienic solutions for production floors and washdown areas. In beverage production facilities, it ensures efficient drainage for bottling lines and production areas, preventing microbial growth. Breweries and wineries benefit from a drainage system capable of handling high temperatures and chemical exposure in brewing and fermentation areas. Dairy production facilities can rely on the drain's hygienic design to prevent bacterial growth in milking parlors and processing areas. In meat processing and packaging, the system's robust construction ensures sanitation while handling heavy loads. The seafood processing industry benefits from its corrosion-resistant properties, ideal for saline environments in processing and packaging areas. Additionally, produce processing facilities can utilize the drain's sanitary design to prevent standing water and contamination in washing and processing areas.