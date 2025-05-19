FoodSafe Drains Highlights 6000 Plus Series Slot Drain

FoodSafe Drains highlights its 6000 Plus Series FoodSafe Slot Drain. This drainage system is engineered to meet the demands of the food and beverage industry, offering performance, durability and ease of maintenance.

One of the features of the 6000 Plus Series FoodSafe Slot Drain is its low-profile design, making it ideal for facilities with shallow concrete pads. This allows for integration into existing infrastructure without requiring modifications, saving time and resources during installation.

The 6000 Plus Series FoodSafe Slot Drain is constructed from stainless steel, ensuring corrosion resistance and longevity in harsh environments. Its crevice-free design eliminates harborage points for bacteria, making it easy to clean and sanitize. This promotes a safer, more hygienic environment, minimizing the risk of contamination and supporting food safety standards.

The wide, smooth channel of the 6000 Plus Series FoodSafe Slot Drain facilitates drainage of liquids and solids. This helps prevent standing water, reducing the potential for slips and falls while also minimizing the risk of bacterial growth. The 6000 Plus drain is rated for Load Class C, while the reinforced 6000 Plus-R drain is rated for Load Class E to accommodate heavier loads.

The 6000 Plus Series FoodSafe Slot Drain’s modular design and adjustable features simplify its installation. This adaptability ensures integration into new and existing facilities, minimizing downtime and installation costs.

The 6000 Plus Series FoodSafe Slot Drain represents an advancement in hygienic drainage technology, providing customers with a drainage solution that meets their operational needs while exceeding expectations for hygiene and safety.