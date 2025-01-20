Global Drain Technologies (GDT) will offer demonstrations of its FoodSafe Drains, including the Slot Dog, at the 2025 International Production and Processing Expo, set for Jan. 28-30 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Slot Dog, GDT’s high-pressure water-based slot drain cleaning tool, offers a versatile solution for cleaning slot drains. With its quick-release mechanism, it connects hoses directly to GDT’s FoodSafe Slot Drain, preventing messy liquids from spilling. By isolating water below grade, the Slot Dog prevents wet, slippery floors, creating a safe and clean environment.

The Slot Dog is adaptable and customizable to current water connections. Its engineered nozzle with built-in guides fits within slot drains to disperse a precise spray pattern that cleans the entire interior of the drain. This feature ensures that standing water, a potential breeding ground for contaminants, is removed and prevents debris from escaping. Built with stainless steel, the Slot Dog can withstand extreme water temperatures.