Multi-Conveyor recently built a series of conveyors to transport newly formed tins in a variety of sizes from two forming machines to one common palletizer.

Tins received from a forming machine on one side will be side gripped and elevated through a new dynamic walkway gripper concept, then decline and end transfer onto a gapping conveyor.

Tins fed from a secondary forming machine on the opposite line will combine with product discharged from the dynamic walkway gripper using a beaded guide rail assist and customer managed traffic control. After the merge, tins proceed onto an accelerated speed gapping conveyor that increases product gaps for inspection prior to the palletizer (not shown in the video).

A manual hand crank adjustment with counter position indicator allows operators to adjust and track product widths from 2 in. to 12 in. for precision product changeover. Auxiliary underside guarding provides additional operator safety. Additional underside guide rails provide product stability and containment in the arch.

Standard side-grip conveyors are a commonly used to elevate or reorient individual products or cases. The dynamic walkway concept, birthed by integration partner Arrow Conveyor Equipment, is specifically designed to allow uninterrupted conveyance for operator traffic below.

Although lift-gates achieve the same pass-through opportunity, dynamic walkways keep production flowing, while providing optimum manufacturing floor access, without downtime.