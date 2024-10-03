ProMach, a provider of processing and packaging machinery and related solutions, announced that it has acquired HMC Products, which manufactures, refurbishes and services horizontal form fill seal (HFFS) machines. The addition of HMC is ProMach’s fourth acquisition this year.

HMC fabricates and installs new HMC HFFS machines and rebuilt HMC/Bartelt HFFS machines for flexible packaging solutions across numerous industries, such as snack food, food, cosmetic, healthcare, pharmaceutical and household goods. The company is also known for its service and focus on the refurbishment or conversion of existing HMC and Bartelt systems for extending life of the equipment. Its 60,000-sq.-ft. facility is located in Machesney Park, Ill.—just north of Rockford—and supports customers with responsive parts distribution and service.

“We are very pleased to welcome the HMC Products team to ProMach” says ProMach President and CEO Mark Anderson. “Their established brand and reputation in the flexible packaging space underscores our ongoing ability to deliver best-in-class packaging solutions while continuing to demonstrate growth within strategic market segments that bolster our business.”

Anderson continues, “HMC and their loyal customers will see even further benefits as a result of ProMach’s ability to deliver world class systems and support around the globe.”

Founded in 1979, HMC and its 45 employees will join ProMach’s systems & process business unit led by Group President Ryan McCart. This business unit is comprised of five business lines which includes flexible packaging, trays, handling & sterilization, systems & integration and process business lines. These business lines provide systems integration, processing, flexible and rigid packaging systems, product handling, retort and related packaging solutions across 21 distinct product brands. HMC leadership will report to Donald Deubel, senior vice president of flexible packaging.