ProMach announced that it had acquired Lofton Label & Packaging, a producer of labels and printed flexible packaging materials. The addition of Lofton expands ProMach’s labeling and coding capabilities to provide customers across North America.

Founded in 1981 in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul metropolitan area, Lofton provides high-quality flexographic and digital label and film printing capabilities for products and packaging, including flexible packaging rollstock films, stand-up pouches, sachets and stickpacks. Lofton says its solution adds value to prime labeling initiatives and digital embellishments, including tactile and cold foiling and variable data and imaging. Additionally, Lofton produces a wide array of specialty label solutions, including Global Product Authentication Service (GPAS) labels for track and trace, brand protection and consumer engagement, Extended Content Labels (onserts), Instant Redeemable Coupons (IRC), as well as multi-layer peel and resealable labels.

Lofton’s extensive label and flexible packaging printing solutions serve various industries, including agriculture, animal health, food and beverage, health and beauty, industrial chemicals, nutraceuticals/supplements and wine, beer and spirits.

Inner Groce Heights, Minnesota-based Lofton Label & Packaging and its team will join ProMach’s Labeling & Coding business line led by Alan Shipman, group president. Mikey Gaughan, COO of Lofton, will continue leading its team of over 70 employees in their Twin Cities suburban location.