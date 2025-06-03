ProMach Acquires DJS Systems

ProMach recently acquired DJS Systems. DJS Systems is an automation partner for many disposable foodservice packaging providers in the U.S. The addition of DJS further expands ProMach’s capabilities in this market.

Founded in 2003 by David Swope, DJS Systems is a supplier of solutions for the disposable foodservice market. It offers a variety of capabilities, including precision counting and vertical bagging systems, thermoforming automation, alternative packaging and sealing methods, as well as custom-designed solutions to support the challenges of the foodservice industry’s disposable packaging category.

“We are excited to welcome the DJS team to ProMach,” says ProMach president and CEO Mark Anderson. “Their addition to our business continues the expansion of our food-related portfolio, and it significantly expands our reach in the disposable food packaging automation sector, an area where we have worked hard to establish a strong position.

“DJS is an innovative company with deep customer relationships,” Anderson continues. “In conjunction with our Rennco brand, this acquisition reinforces our commitment to providing a best-in-class, comprehensive experience for our foodservice customers across North America. DJS is a great addition to the ProMach family and to our portfolio of solutions.”

Based in Homer, Mich., DJS and its more than 70 employees will join ProMach’s secondary packaging business unit, which is led by group president Hutch Coburn. ProMach’s secondary packaging business line comprises 13 brands and supplies a variety of end-of-line and pharmaceutical solutions to customers worldwide.

“The addition of DJS to our secondary packaging business line is not only exciting, but it is also a strategic move that underscores our commitment to the disposable packaging market,” Coburn says. “The addition of DJS to our product line allows us to offer an even broader portfolio of solutions. DJS has a comprehensive and innovative offering, and ProMach has complementary technologies offered by current ProMach product brands, like Rennco, that will only complement the DJS offering.”

DJS general managers Jeff and Steve Sherman will remain with the company and continue to lead the DJS team. Jeff Sherman will serve as VP of sales and operations, and Steve Sherman will be VP of engineering. Both will report to Tom Crutchfield, vice president and general manager of Rennco. The company will continue to operate out of its Homer facility.

“Joining ProMach is an exciting opportunity that will allow us to continue and expand our original vision that has guided us for over 20 years,” Jeff Sherman says. “Our philosophy has always been to be a solution provider, not just a machine manufacturer. We have thrived because we are a trusted partner for our customers. Our goal has always been to create a long-term relationship by offering consultancy, as well as the best technical solutions and service for our customers, and we know this philosophy will continue as we join the ProMach family.”