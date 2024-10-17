Ohly, a global supplier of yeast specialties, will open a new spray drying tower and fermentation facility in Hamburg next year.

The company has been delivering yeast extracts and yeast-based specialties from its base in Hamburg since 1836. With its investment in these new production facilities, Ohly and Associated British Foods make progress on their journey towards decarbonization.

The new fermentation plant increases production capacity by up to 50% while simultaneously reducing specific energy consumption. The facility also offers advantages in terms of reducing water consumption with more efficient cooling towers and lower levels of freshwater use. In addition, the new automated system will enable reductions in packaging waste by replacing the traditional 25 kg bags with ones that carry up to 1,000 kg.

"Our goal is to achieve the highest microbiological standards and at the same time continuously reduce our environmental impact," says Rüdiger Briel, engineer and project manager at Ohly.

What’s more, the new heat recovery system will allow Ohly to conserve and reuse thermal energy that would previously have been wasted. The energy recovered is equivalent to the energy needed to heat 800 homes.

In addition to bringing energy efficiencies, the new plant will adopt the latest hygiene standards which guarantee sustainable cleaning. It also meets the highest level of occupational safety, thanks to automated systems that facilitate ergonomic operation. With a digital and automated control system, all production processes are controlled and measured bringing Ohly another step closer to Industry 4.0.

"Our focus is on ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees while maintaining the highest levels of product quality – digitization is key," Briel says.