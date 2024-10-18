Rite-Hite introduces the GuardRite Dok-Gate, which aims to protect material handling equipment and pedestrians from the dangerous loading dock drop-oﬀ.

This powered, two polymer-rail, vertical-rising gate is OSHA-compliant, meeting all standards for fall protection and walking-working surfaces.

“It’s common for loading dock openings to have a four-foot drop-oﬀ,” says Fin Livingston, director of product management. “This is a dangerous situation, which is why OSHA mandates that workplaces protect employees from falls using a safety barrier.”

From an ergonomics standpoint, the GuardRite Dok-Gate mitigates injuries with a powered operation. Its push-button controls eliminate manual opening and closing tasks that can lead to injury.

“Ergonomics matter more than ever,” Livingston says. “Companies are working toward a future that is more automated, lower touch. The GuardRite Dok-Gate’s powered operation oﬀers an ergonomic solution for loading dock safety.”

The GuardRite Dok-Gate has recyclable polymer rails that are designed to absorb incidental impacts, stopping up to 30,000 lbs. (13,607 kg). This lowers maintenance costs and reduces accident-related downtime for reliable performance.

For advanced safety, the GuardRite Dok-Gate can be interlocked with other loading dock equipment, including Rite-Hite’s Dok-Lok vehicle restraint, to create a safe sequence of operations that ensures workers follow a proper process for loading and unloading. It can also connect to the Rite-Hite ONE Digital Platform for real-time visibility into the gate’s data to empower maintenance decisions and help mitigate safety incidents.