V8 and Grillo's Pickles have joined forces to offer a fresh take on the Bloody Mary, tapping into 2024's hottest flavor trend: pickles.

This mix blends the richness of V8 tomato juice, natural cucumber flavor and a medley of spices with the tang of Grillo's signature brine.

"Our new V8 Bloody Mary mix seamlessly taps into the popularity of pickles thanks to our friends at Grillo's,” says Prabha Cheemalapati, VP of beverage, Campbell’s. “The flavor profile is my new go-to. No time is a bad time for a Bloody Mary, and our collaboration makes it easier than ever to enjoy this weekend beverage staple at brunch, tailgates, happy hours and more."

Grillo's Pickles has been known for its all-natural, fresh approach to pickles since 2008. With this collaboration, Grillo’s signature flavor adds a unique twist to a timeless cocktail.

"When V8 hit us up to bring a pickle Bloody Mary mix to life, it was a no brainer," says Eddie Andre, VP of branding at Grillo's Pickles. "Grillo's fans have long been using our brine to level up their Bloody Mary at home and we're stoked to work with such a legendary brand to offer a more convenient way to get their pickle fix all day long."

Starting Oct. 24, V8 Grillo's Dill Pickle Bloody Mary Mix will be available on Amazon in six-packs for $6.29, with wider availability in stores nationwide beginning in early 2025.