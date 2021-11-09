Pregis and Henkel recently joined forces to advance the development of sustainable protective packaging solutions that meet environmental goals and address future packaging requirements. The recently rebranded Pregis EverTec lightweight, recyclable paper cushioned mailer, manufactured with EPIX technology from Henkel Adhesive Technologies, was the first example of a shipping solution jointly developed to address ecommerce packaging growth.

Henkel’s EPIX technology enhances paper product functionality and improves performance while maintaining the sustainability and recyclability. The EverTec mailer with EPIX is a lightweight, durable package that can decrease material waste, as well as reduce reliance on corrugated boxes and improve distribution efficiency—providing consumers with a curbside recyclable option.

Both companies share a commitment to sustainability that is a part of their corporate philosophies as well as their product innovation strategies. To support their positions, both became signatories to the Climate Pledge, whose goal is to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.



