7 Mile Brands, a CPG brand incubator created by multi-exit entrepreneurs Jason Cohen and Sammy Kestenbaum, has invested $3 million in Drumroll, maker of low-sugar, high-protein refrigerated donuts.

These refrigerated, better-for-you donuts are baked, not fried, offering a fluffy, cake-like texture with 1 gram of sugar, 10 grams of protein, 8 grams net carbs and 190 calories. They’re available in Chocolate, Vanilla and Strawberry flavors.

Drumroll co-founders Hassan Safieddine and Ryan Brothers, once cubicle neighbors in investment banking, initially thought they had little in common. However, as former athletes, they quickly bonded over a passion for health-conscious living and a shared frustration with the lack of tasty yet nutritious on-the-go snack offerings. Their small talk soon turned into a vision to create a better-for-you brand.

"At 7 Mile Brands, we seek out disruptive brands that are poised to transform their category, and Drumroll is exactly that," Cohen says. "With the rise of health-conscious consumers seeking more mindful indulgence, Drumroll's unique approach to balancing taste and nutrition perfectly aligns with current market trends in the refrigerated snacks segment. This investment will fuel their expansion and amplify their impact in the industry."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the 7 Mile Brands family and to welcome Jason and Sammy to our board," Brothers adds. "Their track record of scaling brands is exceptional, and we are confident their expertise will help us drive innovation and guide the brand into the next chapter of growth. Together, we are excited to turn Drumroll into an everyday snacking platform that reinvents the nostalgic treats we all loved growing up, while staying in tune with today's health-conscious lifestyles."

Drumroll donuts are now available nationwide in the refrigerated section of select Target, Kroger, Wegmans, HEB, Albertsons and Shoprite stores, among others.