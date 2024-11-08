Rustica Foods Inc. is launching a line of frozen, Detroit-style pan pizzas in Canada under its Rustica brand.

Unlike the thick, dense doughs of Chicago-style deep-dish pizzas, Detroit-style pan pizzas feature a light and airy dough similar to focaccia or Sicilian-style dough. This creates a chewy, yet crispy crust.

Rustica's Detroit-style pizza lineup includes:

Double Pepperoni: This pizza is topped with layers of crispy pepperoni, complemented by a rich tomato sauce and a blend of cheeses.

This pizza is topped with layers of crispy pepperoni, complemented by a rich tomato sauce and a blend of cheeses. 4 Cheese and Garlic: This pizza features a blend of mozzarella, cheddar, Asiago and Parmesan cheeses, all topped with a creamy garlic sauce.

This pizza features a blend of mozzarella, cheddar, Asiago and Parmesan cheeses, all topped with a creamy garlic sauce. Meat Lovers: This pizza is loaded with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham and bacon.

This pizza is loaded with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham and bacon. Deluxe: This pizza is dressed with pepperoni, Italian sausage, green and red peppers, and onions, all layered over cheese and a rich tomato sauce.

"We created this new pizza segment to offer an elevated pizza experience that captures the essence of Detroit-style pan pizza," said Richard Morgante, president and CEO at Rustica Foods Inc. "Each of our new Rustica pizzas is crafted with high-quality ingredients and a commitment to delivering a unique and satisfying taste experience that stands out in the frozen pizza aisle."

Rustica's Detroit Style Pan Pizzas will be available at select grocery stores starting Sept. 29. They join Rustica’s current pizza lineup of Stuffed Crust, Rising Crust, Pizzeria style and Singles pizzas.