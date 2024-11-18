FreezeM Ltd, a leader in Black Soldier Fly (BSF) breeding technology, is collaborating with Agroloop Hungary Ltd. to decouple insect farming by outsourcing the breeding process.

Traditionally, BSF protein production has been vertically integrated, with breeding and production performed in-house. However, this approach encounters significant challenges, including production instability, inefficiency and high costs, which have hindered scalability and business growth.

The FreezeM-Agroloop collaboration introduces a cost-effective alternative offering for the insect farming industry. FreezeM will supply Agroloop with PauseM on a weekly basis from its breeding hub in Germany, which operates in collaboration with Hermetia GmbH, a leader in the BSF industry with experience in large-scale insect breeding. Each PauseM unit contains pre-counted, life-cycle suspended BSF neonates, that can be stocked and used according to Agroloop's production plan of BSF-based products. FreezeM's breeding-as-a-service solution allows Agroloop to operate seamlessly without an on-site breeding unit, significantly improving operational efficiency, reducing risks and costs, and enabling Agroloop to focus on its core mission: bioconversion of organic side streams into BSF protein, oil and fertilizer at scale.

"After extensive research, choosing PauseM as our outsourced breeding solution brings our vision to life," says Rajmond Percze, CEO and co-founder of Agroloop. "It became clear that the next generation of insect farming requires innovation and pioneering solutions to ensure efficient operations and financially viable production. Our collaboration with FreezeM enables us to meet growing global demand and drive business growth."

To further enhance productivity, the parties have jointly developed an Automated PauseM Deployment System, which is capable of inserting up to 4,000 PauseM units, corresponding to 200 million BSF neonate larvae, into the production line on a daily basis. This automated solution facilitates scalability and efficiency at Agroloop's factory, allowing for higher production volumes with minimal manual intervention.

"Our collaboration with Agroloop marks a new era for BSF farming," says Yuval Gilad, CEO and co-Founder of FreezeM. "By decoupling breeding from production with PauseM, we're offering a solution that overcomes the major bottlenecks of the traditional vertically integrated approach. We're confident this model will set a new standard for the insect farming industry as a whole."